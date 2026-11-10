Alrayan Investment Appoints Bryan Crawford As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayan Investment (ARI), the wholly owned investment subsidiary of AlRayan Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Crawford as Chief Executive Officer.

Bryan brings more than 30 years of international experience across investment management, wealth management and investment banking, spanning Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Most recently, he was Managing Director at Quintet Private Bank and a Board member of Quintet Asset Management. In that role and as a member of the Authorised Management Committee, he led the Group's investment, financing and trading activities. He previously held senior leadership roles at UBS Wealth Management, including global head of alternatives distribution and APAC head of product sales. Prior to UBS, Bryan worked for seventeen years at J.P. Morgan Investment Bank, having begun his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs.

Mohammed Jaber Al Sulaiti, Chairman of AlRayan Investment, said:“We are pleased to welcome Bryan to AlRayan Investment as Chief Executive Officer.

His international investment and wealth management experience, understanding of the Middle East, and track record of developing investment propositions and strategic partnerships will be instrumental in advancing our growth ambitions and further strengthening the value we deliver to our clients. Working closely with the Board, AlRayan Bank and the wider Group, Bryan will lead the next phase of our development across asset management and investment banking, with a continued focus on expanding our investment capabilities, broadening our solutions and creating new opportunities for our clients.

On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Akber Khan for his leadership as Acting Chief Executive Officer, and the entire AlRayan Investment team for their dedication and valuable contribution to the business.”

Bryan Crawford said:“I am delighted to be joining AlRayan Investment, and I am grateful to the Chairman, Mohammed Jaber Al Sulaiti, and the Board for the trust they have placed in me.

“Our clients will be at the centre of everything we do. My focus will be on serving all AlRayan clients to the highest standard - helping them make well-informed investment decisions and manage their total wealth. AlRayan Investment have a significant opportunity to offer clients a stronger and more complete Sharia-compliant investment and advisory proposition.

“Delivering on that opportunity will depend on close collaboration across the Group. I look forward to working with the high-quality teams across AlRayan to deliver the best possible service and outcomes for our clients.

“Finally, I would like to thank Akber Khan and the team for their excellent contribution in building a strong business. I look forward to partnering with them to continue that progress.”

Bryan holds an MBA from INSEAD and a BA BAI in Computer Engineering and Mathematics from Trinity College Dublin.

Established in 2007, Al Rayan Investment LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of AlRayan Bank. It is authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), licensed by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) and overseen by its own Sharia Supervisory Board.