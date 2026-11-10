Qatar's Foreign Reserves Rise 0.325% To QR262.289Bn In Oct

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity rose 0.325 percent year over year in October to QR262.289bn, compared with QR261.437bn in the same period last year.

Data released by the Qatar Central Bank yesterday showed that its official international reserves increased 10.70 percent, or QR21.606bn, by the end of October 2026 to QR223.450bn compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the bank's holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills fell by approximately QR42.110bn to QR87.847bn in October, compared with the same month in 2025.

Official reserves comprise several main components: foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances held with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deposits, Qatar's quota at the International Monetary Fund, and other liquid foreign currency assets in the form of deposits. Together, these components make up the country's total international reserves.

The data also showed that gold holdings fell by approximately QR2.292bn by the end of October to QR52.258bn, compared with QR54.550bn in October last year.

Meanwhile, balances held with foreign banks increased by approximately QR66.040bn to QR78.169bn at the end of last month.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Special Drawing Rights holdings, which form part of its quota at the International Monetary Fund, declined by QR30m at the end of October compared with October 2025, to QR5.176bn.