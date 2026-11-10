Moj Convenes Banking Sector Forum On Shared Vision For Enhancing Service Efficiency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) convened yesterday its inaugural banking sector forum in the State of Qatar, under the motto of a shared vision for enhancing service efficiency.

The forum came as part of the collaboration between MoJ and the banking sector to discuss opportunities to develop procedures and services, substantially foster institutional integration and improve the efficiency of services provided, with the participation of representatives from a host of banks and banking enterprises operating in the State of Qatar.

The forum, attended by Assistant Undersecretary of MoJ for Real Estate Registration and Notarization Affairs, Amer Saeed Al Ghafri, and Assistant Undersecretary of MoJ for Legal Affairs, Ali Mohammed Al Yafie, featured a review of a raft of topics pertinent to the mandates of the Real Estate Registration and Notarization Sector and the Experts Department.

The discussions were intended to bolster direct communication channels with banking institutions, delve into practical challenges, and exchange expertise and proposals to develop and streamline procedures.

The Real Estate Registration and Notarization Sector weighed in on the key legislation governing real estate registration and notarization, as well as the Ministry's efforts in digital transformation and expanding the provision of electronic services.

The gathering examined opportunities for electronic integration and interoperability with the banking sector, the possibility of establishing direct links between systems, and the provision of secure channels for sharing real estate data and information, thereby significantly enhancing their reliability and supporting more efficient credit decision-making.

The forum addressed a flurry of issues of mutual interest, including ways to develop mortgage registration procedures, rights-assignment transactions and the challenges associated with them, financing mechanisms secured by future receivables from real estate projects, and procedures governing the transfer of rights, mortgages and security interests following the issuance of title deeds. The discussions also covered digital services and electronic notarization and signature procedures.

Opening the forum, Al Ghafri welcomed the participants, noting that the event demonstrates MOJ's commitment to strengthening cooperation with multiple sectors and drawing on their expertise to develop the administration of justice and substantially improve its quality.

Al Ghafri assured participants that the forum would provide an opportunity to discuss challenges associated with procedures and services shared by the Ministry and the banking sector, exchange expertise on these issues, and identify opportunities for further development, particularly in streamlining requirements and strengthening digital integration between the Ministry and banking institutions.

He emphasized that the effectiveness of this cooperation hinges on clear procedures and complementary institutional roles, adding that data and information interchange must scrupulously observe applicable regulations and take into account governance requirements, data confidentiality and information security. Such measures, he said, would strengthen service reliability and accelerate transaction processing.

During the forum, Director of the Documentation Department, Areej Mohsen Al Shammari, delivered a presentation outlining the forum's objectives and reviewing the legislation currently in force in the Real Estate Registration and Notarization Sector, as well as digital transformation and electronic services designed to strengthen integration with the banking sector.

These included examining the possibility of establishing direct electronic links between banks' systems and the Real Estate Registration Sector, providing secure electronic channels for data exchange, and reducing reliance on paper-based documents. Such channels would cover electronic applications, identity verification, electronic signatures and the expansion of smart services.