Commercial Bank Recognised With Four Awards By Global Finance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has been named at four awards at the World's Best Digital Bank Awards 2026 by Global Finance. In corporate banking, the Bank was named Best Trade Finance Services in both Qatar and the Middle East. In retail banking, CB was named Most Innovative Digital Bank in in the Middle East and Qatar.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, Stephen Moss, said:“We believe technology should deliver practical value for our customers, whether that means helping businesses manage complex trade transactions or making everyday banking simpler and more convenient. These awards reflect our progress across both corporate and retail banking, in Qatar and across the region. We will continue to build on that progress, with a clear focus on our customers and the trust they

place in us.”

In corporate banking, the Best Trade Finance Services awards reflect Commercial Bank's digital tools for importers and exporters across the Gulf. These tools enable clients to track document status, cargo releases and payment obligations online in real time.

EGM, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank, Fahad Badar, said:“Trade finance depends on speed, accuracy and trust. We continue to invest in tools that give our clients greater visibility over their transactions and help them manage the process more efficiently. Being named best in Qatar and the Middle East reflects the work our teams are doing to support businesses and their international trade needs.”

In consumer banking, the awards reflect Commercial Bank's focus on delivering a connected digital experience through the CBQ Mobile App and Internet Banking.

EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, Shahnawaz Rashid, said:“We are honored to be recognized as the Most Innovative Digital Bank in Qatar and the Middle East. At Commercial Bank, our vision is to make banking effortless by seamlessly integrating it into our customers' everyday lives. Through continuous innovation, we are enhancing convenience, accessibility, and personalization across our digital channels. This award is a reflection of our teams' dedication and inspires us to continue setting new benchmarks for customer experience and digital banking excellence.”