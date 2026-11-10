Qatari-German Joint Working Group On Trade And Investment Convenes Under First Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The working group on trade and investment, established under the first strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany, held a meeting via videoconference yesterday.

The meeting was co-chaired on the Qatari side by HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed, and on the German side by HE Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Stefan Rouenhoff.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Qatar Investment Authority, the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), and the Qatar Development Bank.

Discussions focused on economic, trade, and investment relations between Qatar and Germany, exploring ways to enhance and elevate cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest. The talks also addressed opportunities to bolster economic partnership in priority fields to serve shared interests and support economic development in both friendly nations.

In his opening remarks, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed stated that the working group meeting under the first strategic dialogue serves as an important platform reflecting the deep and enduring strategic ties between Qatar and Germany. He highlighted both nations' shared commitment to strengthening these relations, exploring new opportunities to elevate cooperation to more ambitious levels, and achieving common goals.

He added that Qatar and Germany share solid strategic relations built on trust, mutual respect, and common interests, noting that the meeting underscores a mutual commitment to dialogue and cooperation to foster investment partnerships that drive shared growth and prosperity.

Dr. Al Sayed pointed out that Germany is a key trading partner for Qatar, with bilateral trade volume exceeding USD 2.02 billion in 2025, registering an 11.8 percent growth rate.

The Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs noted that the strategic dialogue offers an opportunity to deepen relations, explore fresh avenues for economic, commercial, and investment partnerships, and foster collaboration across diverse sectors-including the private sector in both countries. He emphasized the drive to expand the scope of strategic partnership and translate shared visions into tangible economic projects and opportunities.

The meeting explored ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in priority sectors, including advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, research and development, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, logistics, financial services, transportation, and infrastructure, alongside supporting trade flows, investment, and supply chain stability.