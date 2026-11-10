MWC26 Doha Opens New Horizons For Investment In Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani attended the opening of the second edition of MWC Doha 2026 which was held yesterday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). The event brought together a distinguished gathering of global leaders from the telecommunications and technology sectors, alongside policymakers, experts, and innovators from around the world.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim toured the accompanying exhibition, where he was briefed on the latest technological solutions, digital platforms, and innovations showcased by a number of regional and international exhibitors.

In press statements, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim emphasised that Qatar's hosting of this global event for the second consecutive year reflects the country's prominent position on the international telecommunications and technology map. He noted that it further underscores Qatar's success in attracting major global events that bring together key decision-makers, business leaders, and investors from across the globe. He added that MWC Doha serves as a vital platform for exploring the latest innovations shaping the digital economy.

Furthermore, it offers valuable opportunities for Qatari private sector companies to gain insights into emerging trends in technology, telecommunications, and digital services, while facilitating strategic partnerships and knowledge exchange with participating international entities.

He further affirmed the Chamber's keenness to keep abreast of global technological and economic developments and enhance the ability of Qatari companies to benefit from the opportunities they offer, enabling them to adapt to transformations in the global business environment and adopt digital solutions.