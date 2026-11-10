Alrayan Bank Introduces New Generation Of Payment Cards Designed For Inclusion, Sustainability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: AlRayan Bank yesterday announced the launch of a new generation of payment cards designed to bring inclusion and sustainability into the everyday banking experience.

The new cards feature a blind notch to help visually impaired customers identify the card's orientation by touch, while the card body incorporates 80% recycled PVC to reduce reliance on standard PVC.

Omar Al Emadi, Acting GCEO at AlRayan Bank, said:“This launch demonstrates how responsible banking can be translated into product innovation. By combining inclusive design with more sustainable materials, we are creating solutions that respond to our customers' needs while supporting Qatar's broader sustainability and inclusion ambitions.”

The blind notch provides a tactile reference point that helps visually impaired cardholders identify the card's orientation and use their cards more independently. Integrated directly into the card design, the feature requires no separate tool or accessory.

For AlRayan Bank, financial inclusion extends beyond access to banking to how customers experience and interact with its products.

Using 80% recycled PVC in the card body supports more circular and resource-efficient material use, while helping to reduce the environmental footprint associated with the Bank's payment cards.

The initiative forms part of AlRayan Bank's broader Responsible Banking approach, bringing together financial inclusion, sustainability and innovation.

It supports the Bank's ESG Strategy 2026–2030 and its ambition to become a leading Islamic Sustainable Finance and Transition Partner.

By embedding these priorities into everyday banking products and services, AlRayan Bank is advancing its ESG agenda and contributing to the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030 for a more inclusive and sustainable future.