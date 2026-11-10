KPMG In Qatar Marks 26 Years Of Annual IFRS Update Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: KPMG in Qatar hosted its 26th Annual IFRS Update Workshop at Le Royal Méridien Doha, bringing together 320 participants from Qatar's financial and business community.

Representatives from regulatory bodies, listed companies and private-sector organizations joined KPMG specialists to examine the developments shaping financial reporting, audit and sustainability disclosure.

The annual workshop focused on the practical implications of IFRS 18, artificial intelligence and technology in external audit, sustainability reporting and assurance, financial reporting in uncertain conditions, and forthcoming IFRS requirements. Country Senior Partner at KPMG in Qatar Venkatesh Krishnaswamy, also joined the morning session.

Opening the workshop, Gopal Balasubramaniam, Partner and Head of Audit at KPMG in Qatar, said:“As reporting requirements continue to evolve, organisations need to move beyond awareness and focus on implementation. IFRS 18, developments in sustainability reporting and assurance, and the growing use of technology in audit all have implications for systems, controls, governance and stakeholder communication. Through this workshop, we aim to help finance leaders in Qatar translate these developments into practical action.”

A central theme was readiness for IFRS 18. Mukta Kulkarni, Head of the Department of Professional Practice at KPMG CASA, outlined the standard's presentation and disclosure requirements and the implications for financial statements.

She was joined by Salim Khalil, Partner, Audit and Assurance, and Yusuf Sayed, Director, Accounting Advisory Services, for a panel discussion on implementation considerations and the wider impact on reporting processes and stakeholder communication.

The programme also examined how artificial intelligence and technology are changing external audit. Massimiliano Cattarello, Innovation Leader, AI at KPMG Global, discussed their potential to support audit quality, efficiency and insight.

Sustainability reporting and assurance formed another key part of the agenda. Brian O'Donovan, Head of IFRS and ISSB at KPMG Global, discussed developments in the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards and their implications for organizations. Neil Morris, Global Head of Assurance and Sustainability Methodology at KPMG Global, and Rizwan Yaseen, Regional Sustainability Assurance Technical Desk Leader at KPMG CASA, explored evolving assurance requirements and practical considerations for strengthening the credibility of sustainability-related information.

Further sessions addressed financial reporting in uncertain times, including complex accounting judgements, as well as amendments to IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 and forthcoming requirements under IFRS 19 and IFRS 20.

The workshop concluded with an interactive Q&A, giving participants an opportunity to discuss key accounting and reporting matters with KPMG experts.

The workshop forms part of KPMG in Qatar's continuing engagement with the country's finance, audit and sustainability community, supporting organisations as they prepare for new reporting and assurance requirements.