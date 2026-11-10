Qatar Central Bank's International Reserves Rise To QR262.3Bn In October

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) international reserves and foreign currency liquidity rose to QR262.3 billion in October 2026, recording a 0.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

According to figures released by QCB, the bank's total official reserves also increased by 10.7 percent year-on-year to reach QR223.5 billion in October 2026.

The figures reflect continued annual growth in the country's official reserves and overall international reserves and foreign currency liquidity.