Qatar Central Bank's International Reserves Rise To QR262.3Bn In October
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) international reserves and foreign currency liquidity rose to QR262.3 billion in October 2026, recording a 0.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year.
According to figures released by QCB, the bank's total official reserves also increased by 10.7 percent year-on-year to reach QR223.5 billion in October 2026.
The figures reflect continued annual growth in the country's official reserves and overall international reserves and foreign currency liquidity.
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