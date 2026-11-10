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QSE Index Closes Higher


Date: 2026-11-10 01:20:42

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed on Monday higher by 93.05 points, or 0.93 percent, to end at 10,107.88.

Trading volume reached 271,157,194 shares, with turnover totaling QAR 568,246,461.097 through 49,563 transactions across all sectors.

The shares of 42 companies advanced during the session, and those of 9 others declined. Three companies remained unchanged from their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization stood at QAR 613,886,100,648.990 at the close of trading, down from QAR 607,183,976,832.076 in the previous session.

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The Peninsula

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