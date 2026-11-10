Global Demand For GCC Crude Oil Records Average Annual Growth Of 3.1 Percent

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The 2025 energy sector indicators for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-STAT), show that global demand for GCC crude oil grew at an average annual rate of 3.1% over the period 2021-2025.

Crude oil production in GCC countries increased by 5% in 2025 compared with 2024, reaching 16.9 million barrels per day and accounting for 22.5% of global crude oil production. These figures underscore the GCC's continued significance in the global energy supply system.

On the exports front, the statistics indicate that GCC crude oil exports reached 12.2 million barrels per day in 2025, representing 27.3% of global crude oil exports. This reinforces the region's role in meeting international market needs and highlights the importance of stable GCC supplies amid ongoing changes in global energy markets.

In the natural gas sector, production in GCC countries stood at approximately 460.9 billion cubic metres, accounting for 10.6% of global natural gas production. This reflects the importance of the region's natural gas resources in meeting global energy demand, alongside the role of natural gas in supporting manufacturing and related economic activities.

The data show fluctuations in GCC crude oil production over the period 2021-2025. According to the bulletin, production stood at 16.0 million barrels per day in 2021, rose to 18.2 million barrels per day in 2022, then declined to 17.0 million barrels per day in 2023 and 16.1 million barrels per day in 2024, before increasing to 16.9 million barrels per day in 2025.

Alongside the pivotal role of oil and gas, GCC countries are working to reshape their energy systems by expanding renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency and advancing clean energy projects. These efforts contribute to reducing emissions and balancing economic growth requirements with environmental protection.

These priorities are reflected in announced national targets for the share of renewable energy in the energy mix, which vary across GCC countries in both target levels and time frames