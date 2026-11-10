Kuwaiti-Saudi Talks Focus On Strengthening Military Cooperation
Kuwait: Kuwait's Chief of the General Staff, Lt Gen Khaled Al Shariaan met on Monday with Chief of Operations of the Saudi Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Misfer bin Suwailem Ghanim to discuss ways to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.
During the meeting, the two sides also addressed several topics of common interest.
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