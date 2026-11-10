Saudi Arabia Says East-West Pipeline Targeted

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, essential for bypassing the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, was targeted on Monday and caught fire but operations were unaffected, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

It cited an official from the energy ministry who said the pipeline was targeted in the Medina region in the west of the country, causing a "limited fire" that was extinguished.

He did not say who was responsible, but Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi oil infrastructure with drones and missiles.