Trump Says Deportation Policy Was 'Too Tough': CBS Interview

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump said that his mass deportation of illegal immigrants was "too tough," according to an excerpt of an interview with CBS aired Sunday.

Asked about his deportation policy, Trump told CBS' "60 Minutes": "I think it was too tough...I think it might be too tough."

The excerpt was published by CBS on X ahead of a broadcast of the interview on network TV later Sunday. It was recorded after the Republican Party's heavy loss in midterm elections on Tuesday.