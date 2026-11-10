Hackers Target Italy Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday he was being targeted by "cybercriminals" who were sharing his personal data online because of Italy's support for Ukraine.

"For several days, cybercriminals have been spreading my personal data on the dark web and seeking to obtain further information, exposing me to new threats and intimidation," Tajani wrote on X.

"Our position on Ukraine is the political reason why I am being targeted: defending the freedom of a sovereign state, taking a clear stand in favour of democracy and the independence of a nation," Tajani said.

"I will not allow myself to be intimidated under any circumstances."

The Italian government has provided humanitarian and military support to Kyiv as it fights off Russia's invasion.