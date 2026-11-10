'Tragic Shooting' In Poland's Second City Of Krakow: PM Tusk
Warsaw: A "tragic shooting" took place in Poland's second-largest city of Krakow on Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a post on X.
"I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow following the tragic shooting," he wrote, adding that "the police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment