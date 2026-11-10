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'Tragic Shooting' In Poland's Second City Of Krakow: PM Tusk


Date: 2026-11-10 01:20:11

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Warsaw: A "tragic shooting" took place in Poland's second-largest city of Krakow on Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a post on X.

"I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow following the tragic shooting," he wrote, adding that "the police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack".

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The Peninsula

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