French Judo Star Teddy Riner Says To Run For President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: France's five-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner announced on Monday that he would run in the country's high-stakes presidential election next year.

"My name is Teddy Riner and today, I am telling you face to face: I am a candidate in the 2027 presidential election," the 37-year-old said in a surprise announcement on social media.

Riner, among France's best-known sports figures, enters the race with far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen leading in the polls to replace centrist President Emmanuel Macron next year.

He has publicly said he was very worried about the "rise of the far right" in France.

Riner has won five Olympic gold medals in judo. He won the heavyweight division at the 2012, 2016 and 2024 Olympics and mixed team golds at the 2020 and 2024 Games.

Riner has also won 11 world titles.

Another French star judoka, David Douillet, was elected to the French parliament in 2009 and served as sports minister from September 2011 to May 2012.