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Turkiye, China Explore Ways To Strengthen Trade, Industrial Ties


Date: 2026-11-10 01:20:10

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Monday discussed regional and international developments and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation with his Chinese counterpart, Han Zheng, particularly in the economy and defense industries.

In a post on the NSosyal platform, Yılmaz said the meeting, held in Istanbul, was productive, explaining that he discussed with Zheng areas for joint work, particularly in the economy and trade, connectivity, tourism, the defense industry, science and technology.

Yılmaz stressed the importance of putting economic relations with China on a more balanced and sustainable footing, on the basis of mutual benefit, and making existing cooperation mechanisms work more effectively.

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The Peninsula

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