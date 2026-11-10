Croatia Arrests Nurses Over Psychiatric Patient Death

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Zagreb: Police in Croatia have arrested four nurses suspected of causing the death of a patient at a psychiatric hospital in the capital by using excessive force, a court spokesman said on Monday.

The four men are suspected of "using excessive force in violation of medical standards, resulting in the death of the patient", who was admitted to the hospital in a psychotic state, the Zagreb county court spokesman told reporters.

The four were arrested on Sunday under suspicion of aggravated murder.

The 32-year-old patient was admitted to the Sveti Ivan hospital on October 21, spokesman Kresimir Devcic said.

According to police, while the patient was "lying in bed, partially restrained with straps, and attempting to free himself... the four suspects acted together to prevent him from doing so and were restraining him by using physical force".

It resulted in injuries that led to the patient's death, a police statement said.

Health Minister Irena Hrstic sent her condolences to the patient's family and called the case "extremely concerning".

The Croatian nurses' union urged against "premature judgments" in the case.

Dozens of the hospital's employees gathered outside the facility, calling for the circumstances surrounding the patient's death to be fully established before reaching any conclusions about their colleagues' responsibility.

They also warned of inadequate protection for healthcare workers, who they said face daily risks in psychiatric wards.