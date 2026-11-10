Jordan Foils Infiltration Attempt By Four People Along Northern Border

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordan's Northern Military Region foiled Sunday an attempt by four people to illegally infiltrate across the country's northern border, with border guards arresting them before they could cross into Jordanian territory.

In a statement, the Jordan Armed Forces said Border Guard forces detected the four individuals as they attempted to cross the border illegally and dealt with the incident in accordance with applicable rules of engagement. The individuals were apprehended and referred to the competent authorities for the necessary legal procedures.

The Jordan Armed Forces reaffirmed that its Border Guard units remain vigilant in protecting the Kingdom's borders and safeguarding its sovereignty, while countering infiltration attempts and other illicit activities that could threaten national security and stability.

Jordanian authorities periodically announce the foiling of illegal border-crossing attempts and the arrest of those involved for legal action.