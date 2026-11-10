Four Wounded As Israeli Drone Hits Gathering In Northern Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Four Palestinians were wounded Sunday, one of them critically, in an Israeli drone attack targeting a group of people in Bir Al-Na'ja, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, medical sources said.

At dawn Sunday, Israeli occupation soldiers shot and wounded a Palestinian woman in northern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as the occupation's artillery and military vehicles shelled various parts of the Strip.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the relentless Israeli armed aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 74,640, with 175,947 others wounded.