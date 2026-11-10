Israeli Occupation Forces Target Journalists In Quneitra Countryside, Southern Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: Israeli occupation forces opened direct live fire at several journalists while they were documenting Israeli violations in the village of Bariqa in the Quneitra countryside, with no casualties reported among them.

Additionally, a person was wounded by occupation forces' gunfire during an incursion by an Israeli patrol into the Bir Ajam forest in the Quneitra countryside and was transferred to the National Golan Hospital for treatment.

The occupation forces continue to breach the 1974 Disengagement Agreement through repeated incursions into southern Syria and the execution of raid operations, while Syria reiterates its demands for the international community to take action to halt these violations and compel the occupation to fully withdraw from its territory.