Council Of Arab Interior Ministers Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers strongly condemned the ongoing hostile practices by Houthi group against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as their recent attempts to target civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom.

In a statement issued on Monday, the General Secretariat declared that these cowardly terrorist attacks represent a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law, noting that Houthi group's persistent aggressive behavior, criminal approach, and deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure threaten regional security and stability.

The Secretariat further affirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, expressing complete support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its resources, security, and stability, as well as to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.