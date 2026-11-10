Rains Worsen Suffering Of Displaced Persons In Gaza, Flooding Around 70,000 Tents

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Government Media Office in Gaza Strip announced on Monday that approximately 70,000 tents sheltering tens of thousands of displaced persons have been flooded due to heavy rainfall during the first twelve hours of an active low-pressure weather affecting the enclave.

In a statement, the office explained that the severe weather system also caused the collapse of dozens of walls across various governorates, resulting in injuries of varying severity, including several critical cases. It further warned of the imminent collapse of dozens of compromised, unstable structures previously damaged by Israeli bombardment.

The office cautioned of an escalating humanitarian catastrophe within displacement camps, noting that the reduction of designated displacement zones and the shifting of "yellow line" forced thousands of Palestinians into highly hazardous areas lacking basic survival necessities and increasingly vulnerable to flash floods and sand collapses as weather conditions deteriorate.

On Sunday, five Palestinians were martyred and others injured when a heavy rain-triggered sand embankment collapsed onto tents housing displaced families in the central Gaza Strip.

Since last Friday, the territory has been impacted by a deep low-pressure weather accompanied by a cold air mass, plunging temperatures, and persistent rainfall, which heavily damaged residents' remaining belongings, including bedding, blankets, and food supplies amid a severe lack of adequate shelter and heating.