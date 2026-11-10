Sunny Deol Thinks 'Ramayana: Part 1' Is 'No Less Than Hollywood'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood star Sunny Deol is extremely proud of his film Ramayana: Part 1, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Deol posted a video on Instagram, urging audiences to watch the film, saying it has been made exceptionally well and "is no less than any Hollywood film".

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"I have just watched my Ramayana, and I absolutely loved it. I want every Indian to go and watch Ramayana because this film is no less than any Hollywood film; in fact, I would say it is even better," he said in Hindi. "The special effects are so remarkable that you won't even realise you are not actually part of that world. The film transports you straight into that era"

Deol plays the role of Hanuman in Ramayana: Part 1, appearing in the post-credit scene. Although his face is not revealed in the scene, his voice can be heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction.

The film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Produced by Namit Malhotra, it was released worldwide in theatres on November 5.

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