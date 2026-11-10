'Ramayana': Fans Filming Scenes In Cinemas Could Face Legal Action, Makers Warn

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For anyone tempted to film a favourite scene from Ramayana: Part 1 and post it online, the makers have a warning: it could lead to legal action. The team behind Nitesh Tiwari's film has issued a notice against unauthorised recordings in cinemas and the circulation of those clips on social media.

The warning comes after footage from theatrical screenings began appearing online, including scenes featuring Yash. Shared through the film's official social-media accounts, the notice asks viewers to stop recording and distributing the material and to remove unauthorised clips they have already uploaded.

What does the notice say?Recommended For You Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack

The makers have cited Bombay High Court orders dated November 2 and November 6, 2026, which, according to their notice, prohibit people from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film, or any part of it, without permission. The restrictions apply to both identified and unidentified individuals.

The team warned that violations could result in“criminal, civil and contempt proceedings without further notice”, with offenders reported to the relevant authorities and platforms. The notice refers to provisions of India's copyright, cinematograph, information technology and criminal laws.

The court proceedings also mentioned earlier leaks involving promotional footage recorded during private screenings. The latest warning, however, concerns scenes captured inside cinemas and subsequently circulated online.

The public warning follows an earlier move to protect the film against piracy. While the makers have made their position clear, the reports do not identify a named viewer who has been arrested or prosecuted over the latest leaked clips. The announcement is a warning of potential legal action, backed by the court orders, rather than confirmation that proceedings have begun against specific audience members.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film opened in cinemas on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ranbir Kapoor explains why he dislikes the term 'Bollywood' Ramayana audience reviews: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi film called 'cinematic spectacle'

ALSO READ