In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's First Diwali At Their New Home, Daughter Raha Steals Attention

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) This year's Diwali was extra special for power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as it marked their first Diwali celebration in their new bungalow since moving in.

The couple celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm alongside their daughter Raha and Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor. Alia also gave fans a sneak peek into their intimate family celebrations, sharing some heartwarming moments from the festivities. And, no doubt, little Raha's adorable glimpses stole the show.

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For the occasion, the Kapoors were dressed in beautiful ethnic attire. Alia was seen in a stunning mint green lehenga. Ranbir opted for an elegant ivory-white traditional outfit. Little Raha was also dressed up in traditional attire.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "The light of my life. Happy Diwali to you and yours.. hope you're surrounded by lots and lots of love."

Alia also shared a picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, in which the trio can be seen smiling as they pose together. Standing in front of a photograph of the late Rishi Kapoor, the picture captured an emotional moment, reflecting how deeply they continue to miss and cherish his memories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has come up with 'Ramayana: Part 1', in which he essays the role of Lord Ram.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producers Namit Malhotra (Prime Focus Studios) and Yash (Monster Mind Creations), 'Ramayana: Part One' also features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Speaking of Alia, she will be seen in a pivotal role in 'Tumbbad 2 with Sohum Shah. She also has 'Love and War' with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

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