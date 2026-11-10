Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide After Opening Weekend

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 has surpassed the lifetime worldwide box-office collection of Prabhas' Adipurush in just four days, with its earnings nearing the Rs 5-billion-mark (Dh195.6 million approximately).

According to industry tracker Sacnilk figures cited by India Today, the film collected approximately Rs 4.99 billion globally during its opening weekend, overtaking Adipurush, which earned around Rs 3.93 billion worldwide following its release in 2023.

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In India, Ramayana earned Rs 2.38 billion net by Sunday, November 8, while its overseas gross collections reached Rs 2.14 billion. The domestic gross stood at Rs 2.85 billion.

However, a separate report by The Telegraph placed the worldwide collection at Rs 5.07 billion, citing overseas earnings of Rs 2.22 billion, suggesting the film has already crossed the Rs 5-billion milestone.

The film collected Rs 561 million net in India on Sunday, compared with Rs 698 million on Saturday, Sacnilk figures showed. The Hindi version was the mainstay, raking in Rs 367.5 million.

Both Ramayana and Adipurush are based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, although the two films feature different casts and filmmakers.

Released in June 2023, Adipurush starred Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film, directed by Om Raut, faced criticism following its release, particularly over its dialogues and visual effects.

Meanwhile, Ramayana Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, whose appearance in the film's post-credit scene gained attention on social media.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part adaptation features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The second instalment is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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