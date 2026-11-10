Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Pens Adorable Post For Son Arhaan On His 24Th Birthday

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turned 24 on Monday.

Marking his birthday, both Malaika and Arbaaz penned heartfelt wishes on their respective social media handles.

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Malaika took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few childhood pictures of Arhaan.

"Ain't no mountain high enuf to climb..... my baby boy happy birthday. Love you the mostest @iamarhaankhan," she captioned the post.

Arbaaz shared how he is proud of how Arhaan has grown into a mature and confident young man.

"Happy 24th Birthday, Arhaan. 24 years of loving you, 24 years of being proud of you, and a lifetime of standing by you. I may not tell you every day, but I want you to know how proud I am of you. Being your father is one of the most beautiful roles life has given me. Today, as I see you growing into a mature, confident and wonderful young man, my heart is filled with pride and gratitude. Keep dreaming big, stay humble and always believe in yourself. I wish you courage to chase your dreams, strength to overcome challenges and wisdom to make the right choices," he added.

Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. After nearly two decades of marriage, they were officially granted their divorce in 2017. Arbaaz is now married to Sshura Khan, with whom he shares daughter Sipaara.

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