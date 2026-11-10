Mammootty's Courtesy Call To Kerala Politician Draws Flak Online

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Malayalam star Mammootty recently visited the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party leader B Gopalakrishnan in Thrissur, in the south Indian state of Kerala, to congratulate his daughter on her wedding. However, the actor's visit drew criticism online.

Gopalakrishnan, while reacting to the ongoing criticism, urged people not to turn his daughter's wedding into a controversy.

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"The cyberattacks are not being carried out by genuine CPM (Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers, but by individuals operating online while falsely posing as CPM supporters," the politician told the media.

He said that politics should not come in the way of personal relationships, friendships or the bonds people share.

“(Kerala) Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan also attended the wedding. Politics should not even be brought into a moment of friendship and personal bonding. I sincerely appeal to everyone to stop these cyberattacks," he added.

Gopalakrishnan's daughter Anagha got married on November 1, 2026. The wedding ceremony was attended by several renowned dignitaries such as minister Suresh Gopi.

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