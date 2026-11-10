Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Head To Greece For Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maaran Wedding

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A slew of leading Indian politicians and film stars, including former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth, are heading to Greece for the wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander with Kavya Maran, CEO of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and an executive director at Sun TV Network.

The guests are heading to Greece via Dubai, according to DT Next.

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The wedding, according to Indian media reports, will be a private affair and take place on November 10 and 11. A reception has been organised in Chennai on November 21, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy and several film personalities have been invited.

Reddy shared photos and videos of Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, meeting him at his Hyderabad residence and inviting him to the reception.

Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi left Chennai for Dubai in an Emirates flight in the wee hours of Monday, the publication cited sources as saying. Videos of the father-son duo checking in at the Chennai airport turned popular on social media.

Actor Rajinikanth's family, too, left for Greece, with videos of the superstar walking inside Chennai airport making the rounds on social media as well. Anirudh is Rajinikanth's nephew, and has served as music composer on the superstar's productions, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Jailer 2.

Their wedding invitation became a talking point.

Its designer, Ranjani Iyengar, said the couple-to-be were deeply invested in how the invitation, placed inside a white-and-blue custom keepsake box, would look.

"They were very involved and also very clear about their likes and dislikes. They're both in tandem with each other," Iyengar told MidDay. "Since they're creative, they understand the importance of giving that flexibility to the people they're working with because it makes a massive difference."

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