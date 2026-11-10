Disgraced Comedian Russell Brand To Be Sentenced For Rape, Assaults

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) British comedian and TV star Russell Brand, who became a household name in the 2000s, will find out on Monday how long he will spend in jail, after he was convicted of rape and sexual assaults.

Brand's conviction last week marked the final blow in a scandal-hit showbiz career that saw him embody the anything-goes culture of 2000s British TV and radio.

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On Monday, he will be sentenced at London's Southwark Crown Court, where he was told by the judge he faced a "significant custodial term" after being found guilty of one rape and three sexual assaults against four women, committed between 2004 and 2009.

The maximum sentence in the UK for rape is life imprisonment.

Brand, 51, who was cleared of two other alleged rapes and one count of attempted indecent assault, was remanded in custody and spent the weekend in a cell.

He is facing further investigations after London's Metropolitan Police said it was probing rape allegations by two more women.

From Channel 4 to MTV and an eponymous primetime show on BBC Radio 2, the wild-haired comedian passed through major British media houses in the 2000s, where his obsession with sex contributed to his notoriety.

That behaviour was also a feature of the high-profile trial, with Brand admitting that he had been "extremely promiscuous" and had used his fame to "facilitate sexual access", although he denied the charges.

He was accompanied to court most days by his wife Laura Gallacher, with whom he has three children.

Calling him a "wonderful father to our children", Gallacher told the jury that when they first dated in 2006: "It was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous."

She said she was "very aware" of Brand's promiscuity, as "you could read about it regularly in the papers".

'Shapeshifter'

Brand's persona was a running joke in tabloids.

"He's a bit of a shapeshifter," then-showbiz editor of The Sun, Gordon Smart told Channel 4. "He would present to you as he thought appropriate, quite chameleon-like."

Born to working-class parents in Essex, east of London in 1975, Brand dropped out of drama school before joining MTV at the age of 25.

He was fired for turning up to work dressed as Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 terror attacks.

He went on to have his own radio show at the BBC, which last week apologised for the "culture and failings" when Brand was part of the organisation between 2006 and 2008.

Brand left the BBC amid controversy for sending a well-known actor sexually explicit messages.

He later made a foray into Hollywood after a brief marriage in 2010 to US pop star Katy Perry, followed by a stint as a left-wing commentator and campaigner.

In television and stage appearances throughout this time, Brand joked about his predatory behaviour and made crude comments often at the expense of younger women and staff.

A 2023 investigation by Channel 4, The Sunday Times and The Times aired accusations of rape and sexual assault, sparking a police investigation.

'Wake-up call'

On Thursday, Brand was found guilty of sexual assaults against an MTV worker, a Channel 4 worker and a Capital Radio employee, as well as raping a 21-year-old fan.

The organisations that propped up Brand for years despite complaints are now facing questions about why he was allowed to continue for so long.

British culture minister Lisa Nandy said men in power were still exploiting young women in the media industry.

"Hand on heart, I don't think we can say that this couldn't happen today," Nandy told Sky News on Sunday. "In fact, I would wager that this is probably happening today."

"I'm asking media and entertainment organisations now to step up and really treat this as the wake-up call that it has to be," she added.

In recent years, Brand has reinvented himself as a faith-based, conservative commentator to millions of social media followers.

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