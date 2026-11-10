Who Is Alice Huang, Chinese Exec Accused Of Spying On Nvidia CEO?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Tech executive Alice Huang is the woman accused of spying for China during an affair with Jensen Huang, head of US artificial intelligence chip titan Nvidia, according to media reports.

Public details are sparse about the woman, also known as Huang Le, who had reportedly been a top figure at a Singapore-based data centre company called Megaspeed International.

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Here is what we know about her and the company:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Who is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang is a Chinese citizen recruited by Beijing to collect intelligence on the Nvidia boss, according to the New York Times, which first reported that Jensen Huang was the alleged target of a spy plot.

Despite their shared surname, Alice Huang is no relation to the 63-year-old Taiwanese-born head of the world's most valuable company.

The Times, citing people briefed on the surveillance, said that Alice Huang speaks good English and is well connected at the highest level of the global AI chip industry.

The sector is highly sensitive as the United States and China race to develop advanced AI systems with potential military applications.

An online search brought up a short profile for Alice Huang, with her photo, on a Chinese fund database. It listed previous jobs, including at HSBC Bank and as a reporter for Chinese media outlets CCTV and Hunan TV.

AFP was unable to verify the contents of the profile or who had written it but has attempted to contact the companies cited.

How are the pair connected?

Media reports last week said they had a close relationship, and Jensen Huang told Nvidia employees on Sunday he was "deeply sorry" for being "unfaithful to my wife".

One photo from an industry party in 2024, posted on LinkedIn, appears to show the leather jacket-clad Nvidia boss sitting next to a long-haired woman in glitzy jewellery believed to be Alice Huang.

The following year, they both attended a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex, the island's top tech expo.

Journalists stood outside the restaurant filming through glass windows and doors as Jensen Huang and a woman identified as Alice Huang, who was wearing a pink dress, mingled with other attendees.

At one point, Jensen Huang can be seen putting his arm around Alice Huang as she kisses him on the right cheek, press livestreams show.

Alice Huang is also seen following the Nvidia chief as he re-enters the restaurant after talking to journalists outside, running her fingers down his lower back.

They later leave the restaurant in the same car.

What is Megaspeed?

US officials concluded last year that Alice Huang was targeting Jensen Huang as a spy, according to the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

At the time, Alice Huang was said to be a top executive at data centre firm Megaspeed International, which rents out computing power to other companies to train and run AI.

Megaspeed's website says it is "a core business partner of Nvidia's computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region".

On LinkedIn, it says it has offices in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, with around two to 10 employees and 25 "associated members".

When AFP called the number listed on Megaspeed's website, the person who answered said they were unfamiliar with the company and that the number was a residential line.

The firm was previously called 7Road International, according to the Singapore government's website, suggesting links to Chinese gaming company 7Road.

Has Megaspeed helped China evade US restrictions on chips?

Washington restricts the export to China of Nvidia's most cutting-edge silicon chips, citing national security concerns but also seeing it as a measure to stay ahead in AI.

The New York Times said the US government had been probing Megaspeed since 2024 over its potential steering of Nvidia chips to China.

The company has also reportedly been under investigation by Singapore authorities, who the Times says questioned Alice Huang in 2025.

AFP has contacted Singapore's police and the home affairs ministry for comment.

Last year Bloomberg News also reported on the Singaporean probe into Megaspeed over the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips to China.

In December 2025, Megaspeed said Bloomberg's reporting "contains misleading information and incorrect insinuations, including suggestions that we may have been involved in illegal chip transfers".

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