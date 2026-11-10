Fire Breaks Out After Saudi East-West Pipeline Targeted Operations Unaffected
Saudi Arabia's huge East-West oil pipeline was struck in the Medina region, state media reportedon Monday, citing an energy ministry source.Recommended For You Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack
The person said the attack caused a limited fire that has since been extinguished. It caused no fatalities or injuries, and pipeline operations have not been affected, the person added.
The 1,200 km (745-mile) pipeline runs through the desert across the Arabian Peninsula and was shut down for several days in September after drone attacks, which Saudi Arabia blamed on Iraqi militias.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Since conflict in the Middle East disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, Riyadh has rerouted about 4 million barrels per day of crude via the East-West Pipeline to Yanbu, equivalent to about 4 per cent of global supply.
The pipeline has spared Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest exporter, from the brunt of the impact of the wartime shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz that has crippled exports from its neighbours.ALSO READ
- Oil slips $2 a barrel but stays near six-month highs on Saudi attacks Saudi Arabia destroys two Houthi missiles fired towards Riyadh Flight disruptions, infrastructure damage in Riyadh amid Houthi attacks
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment