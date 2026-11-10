Messi Becomes First To Win MLS Golden Boot In Consecutive Seasons
Messi scored a league-high 26 goals across 31 matches, while FC Dallas forward Petar Musa followed with 22 goals, and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge recorded 21.Recommended For You Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack
He had 29 goals the previous season, becoming the second in league history to score at least 25 times in back-to-back years.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The 39-year-old Argentine retired from international football earlier this year after 21 years but signed a contract extension with the MLS club through 2028 in October.
The MLS Cup Playoffs begin on November 19. Inter Miami finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference.ALSO READ
- Messi sends Miami second with 2-1 win at New England From Lady Gaga to Lionel Messi: 6 plant species named after celebrities
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment