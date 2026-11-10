Messi Becomes First To Win MLS Golden Boot In Consecutive Seasons

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Inter Miami's Lionel Messi became the first to win MLS' Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons, the league said on Saturday, the final day of the regular season.

Messi scored a league-high 26 goals across 31 matches, while FC Dallas forward Petar Musa followed with 22 goals, and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge recorded 21.

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He had 29 goals the previous season, becoming the second in league history to score at least 25 times in back-to-back years.

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The 39-year-old Argentine retired from international football earlier this year after 21 years but signed a contract extension with the MLS club through 2028 in October.

The MLS Cup Playoffs begin on November 19. Inter Miami finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference.

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