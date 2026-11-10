Riyan Malhan Leads UAE's Badminton Stars Towards Olympic Dreams

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, showered praise on Riyan Malhan and the country's youth development programme after the teen sensation made history by winning the UAE's first-ever gold medal at the Youth Olympics in Dakar.

A KT+150 List Maker, Riyan clinched the singles gold medal in badminton with a 21-17, 21-18 win over France's Mady Sow in the final on Thursday.

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The historic Youth Olympics triumph is the latest landmark for the 16-year-old on the global stage, having become the first player from the UAE to win a singles gold medal at the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships 2026 in Chengdu, China.

Born into an Indian family in Dubai, Riyan feels a deep sense of gratitude for the opportunities he has been given in the UAE to harness his badminton talent as he chases his biggest dreams.

“It feels very special, and honestly, I'm grateful to have had these opportunities," Riyan told the Khaleej Times after winning the gold medal in Dakar.

"Winning at the Asian Championships and now at the Youth Olympic Games are two moments I will always remember. Both experiences have taught me a lot, and none of it would have been possible without my family, coaches and everyone who has been there for me.

"I'm just happy that I could make the UAE proud, and I hope to keep learning, working hard and doing better in the future."

Upon his return from Dakar, Riyan was felicitated by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, at an official ceremony which was also attended by Noura Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation; Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; and Safa Taryam, CEO of Elite Sport UAE.

A teen prodigy who grew up idolising Chinese legend Lin Dan, Riyan is a product of the UAE Badminton Federation's grassroots development programme.

“The UAE is rich in promising sporting talent and we are committed to investing in its growth and support, in line with the National Sports Strategy 2031. We have developed an integrated ecosystem that identifies talent from an early age – beginning with school and university sports – and provides clear development pathways through specialised training programmes,” Al Falasi said.

The Ministry of Sports, as part of the National Sports Strategy 2031, has brought in elite coaches at the grassroots level and developed an integrated ecosystem, boosting coordination between the Ministry, sports federations and educational institutions across the UAE.

“This approach enables promising athletes to move into elite and high-performance sport equipped with the skills and preparation they need to compete with their international peers and excel in sport at the highest levels,” Al Falasi said.

Apart from Riyan, the UAE has also produced some superb young shuttlers in recent years, as the medal-winning exploits of sisters Taabia Khan and Mysha Omer Khan, Bharath Latheesh and identical twins Dhiren and Dev Ayyappan in junior international events have underlined the strength of the ecosystem to nurture talent in the country.

"The achievements of our athletes in recent years, culminating in Riyan's historic gold medal, reinforce the importance of continuing to invest in this ecosystem and build on what we have achieved,” Al Falasi said.

“Our priority in the next phase is to expand the pool of athletes capable of competing for medals at continental and international competitions, moving beyond individual milestones towards establishing a consistent UAE presence on the podium.

“We will continue working closely with our partners across the sports sector to strengthen athlete development programmes and raise performance standards, ensuring our athletes are fully prepared to achieve further success at upcoming Olympic Games and major international championships."

After winning the Asian Championships gold medal earlier this year in China, Riyan had credited the UAE sports authorities for their unwavering support for the country's rise in badminton.

“I think it's a really good feeling, especially because this has not happened before for a country like the UAE. But now I feel the UAE is coming a long way, especially in this sport. Even in 2024 in Chengdu, at the same place, I got a bronze medal in the Under-15 category, and that was history as well for the UAE," Riyan said after his triumph in China.

The rising star also impressed at the Junior World Badminton Championships in Cairo last month by reaching the pre-quarterfinals in singles.

But it was in the team event that he made the biggest impact, helping the UAE achieve its best-ever finish - sixth position - as the Emirati team stunned Asian giants India in the biggest upset of the tournament.

The Summer Olympics remain the big dream for Riyan and his talented UAE teammates. With a strong sports development programme in place, the Olympic dream could soon turn into a beautiful reality for these teen stars.

UAE's Riyan Malhan makes history with first-ever Youth Olympics badminton gold Riyan delivers historic gold for UAE at Asian U17 Championships

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