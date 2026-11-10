Warner Backs Khawaja, Questions Australia's Ball-Tampering Investigation

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) David Warner said on on Monday that former Australia teammate Usman Khawaja's comments that the entire team had been aware of the plan to tamper with the ball during a 2018 tour of South Africa were "100 percent accurate".

Warner and fellow batsmen Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were banned over the plan to rough up the ball with sandpaper during the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

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In an excerpt of his autobiography released on Saturday, Khawaja said "open, lighthearted discussions" about tampering were not confined to batters, bowlers or staff but extended throughout the team.

On Sunday, he added that he had chosen to speak about the 'Sandpapergate' scandal now after promising childhood friend Warner that he would share his side of the story.

In a video posted on Instagram, Warner thanked Khawaja and said Cricket Australia's investigation into the incident was flawed.

"This whole interview process was rushed and botched," added Warner, who retired from international cricket in 2024.

"Uzzie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft. Uzzie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me."

Cricket Australia did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Warner said he and Khawaja were looking for accountability.

"We're not here to point fingers and we're not opening old wounds," added the 40-year-old.

"It's about accountability, transparency and ensuring the truth is properly examined and perhaps it's time people stop scrutinising the person asking for accountability and start asking those responsible of the investigation to provide it.

"Now, there was a lot of statements and inaccuracies over the last eight years that were out in the media by people and there were a lot of people who stayed silent."

Last week, Cricket Australia (CA) defended its 2018 probe which concluded that prior knowledge of the plot was confined to Smith, Warner and Bancroft.

"All relevant information presented to CA to date has been properly considered and we remain comfortable with the findings of our integrity process," it said in a statement on Saturday.

"There has been the ongoing opportunity to present any relevant information, and this remains the case."

The four Australia bowlers who played in the 2018 Test - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon - issued a joint statement in 2021 denying any knowledge of the plot.

Cummins, now the Australian Test captain, said last month he had spoken with Khawaja about the upcoming release of his autobiography and dismissed suggestions that the book could trigger further fallout.

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