UN Says Israeli Response Falls Short as Gaza Flooding Crisis Worsens
(MENAFN) The United Nations has backed criticism from the Board of Peace that Israel's efforts to address the flooding emergency in Gaza remain inadequate, calling for additional shelter materials and essential equipment to be allowed into the Palestinian territory.
During a briefing Monday, Deputy UN Spokesman Farhan Haq was asked whether the organization agreed with the board's assessment of Israel's efforts to provide sufficient shelter for displaced Palestinians.
"Yes, we certainly agree."
Haq explained that additional temporary accommodation could be delivered to Gaza, but Israeli authorization was required for the materials to pass through border checkpoints.
Heavy rainfall over the weekend inundated displacement camps and destroyed or damaged thousands of tents. The UN said an infant drowned, while three children and at least one woman died after a sand dune collapsed onto their shelters.
More than 26,000 households have reported damage to their tents, shelters or personal belongings, according to the UN humanitarian office. Meanwhile, over 150,000 tents remain outside Gaza awaiting delivery.
Humanitarian teams have been working to remove accumulated floodwater, improve drainage systems, strengthen displacement sites with sandbags and distribute emergency assistance. However, the UN warned that available equipment and resources remain insufficient to address the extent of the emergency.
In a statement issued Monday, the Board of Peace called on Israel to approve the immediate entry of supplies needed to prepare shelters for winter conditions. It said delays had aggravated a humanitarian crisis that could have been anticipated. The board also urged Hamas to disarm and transfer governing responsibilities in accordance with the peace plan.
Haq additionally highlighted ongoing attacks in populated areas of Gaza, reporting further casualties amid continued military activity.
He said UN staff visiting a displacement site west of the so-called Yellow Line in Gaza City on Saturday had to seek shelter after gunfire struck nearby.
No UN employees were injured in the incident. Haq reiterated the organization's demand that civilians be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.
During a briefing Monday, Deputy UN Spokesman Farhan Haq was asked whether the organization agreed with the board's assessment of Israel's efforts to provide sufficient shelter for displaced Palestinians.
"Yes, we certainly agree."
Haq explained that additional temporary accommodation could be delivered to Gaza, but Israeli authorization was required for the materials to pass through border checkpoints.
Heavy rainfall over the weekend inundated displacement camps and destroyed or damaged thousands of tents. The UN said an infant drowned, while three children and at least one woman died after a sand dune collapsed onto their shelters.
More than 26,000 households have reported damage to their tents, shelters or personal belongings, according to the UN humanitarian office. Meanwhile, over 150,000 tents remain outside Gaza awaiting delivery.
Humanitarian teams have been working to remove accumulated floodwater, improve drainage systems, strengthen displacement sites with sandbags and distribute emergency assistance. However, the UN warned that available equipment and resources remain insufficient to address the extent of the emergency.
In a statement issued Monday, the Board of Peace called on Israel to approve the immediate entry of supplies needed to prepare shelters for winter conditions. It said delays had aggravated a humanitarian crisis that could have been anticipated. The board also urged Hamas to disarm and transfer governing responsibilities in accordance with the peace plan.
Haq additionally highlighted ongoing attacks in populated areas of Gaza, reporting further casualties amid continued military activity.
He said UN staff visiting a displacement site west of the so-called Yellow Line in Gaza City on Saturday had to seek shelter after gunfire struck nearby.
No UN employees were injured in the incident. Haq reiterated the organization's demand that civilians be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment