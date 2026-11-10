US Companies In Dubai's DMCC Rise 6.5% To 740 Amid Record Bilateral Trade

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The number of American companies operating in Dubai Multi Commodities Centre has increased by 6.5 per cent over the past 12 months to 740, reflecting growing business ties between the UAE and the United States.

DMCC now hosts almost half of the estimated 1,500 American companies operating in the UAE, strengthening Dubai's position as a hub for US businesses looking to expand into markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

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The growth comes as bilateral goods trade between the UAE and US reached a record $39.1 billion in 2025, an increase of 13 per cent compared with the previous year.

US exports to the UAE rose 16.2 per cent to $31.4 billion, maintaining the UAE's position as America's largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa for the 17th consecutive year.

Strengthening UAE-US business ties

The figures were announced as DMCC concluded its latest Made For Trade Live roadshow in Miami, where business leaders and industry representatives explored opportunities for international expansion through Dubai.

The event, organised in partnership with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, highlighted Dubai's role as a gateway for American businesses seeking access to international markets.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said the growth in American companies reflected the strength of economic relations between the two countries.

“The economic partnership between the UAE and the United States continues to deepen, with bilateral goods trade reaching a record USD 39.1 billion in 2025,” he said.

He added that DMCC's American business community had grown to 740 companies, representing almost half of the estimated US businesses operating in the UAE.

Expanding ties with Latin America

During the Miami visit, DMCC also hosted the Dubai-Latin America Trade, Investment and Private Wealth Roundtable in collaboration with the UAE Consulate General in Miami.

The discussions focused on strengthening trade and investment links between Dubai and Latin American markets, particularly in private wealth, family offices and international business expansion.

DMCC's American business community operates across several sectors, including technology, professional services, precious metals and stones, energy, media and marketing, as well as crypto and Web3.

The business district said it would continue supporting American companies seeking to establish partnerships and expand their operations through Dubai.

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