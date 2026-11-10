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Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Investors Launch Private Fund To Boost Trade, Investment


Date: 2026-11-10 01:16:33

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A joint council of Saudi Arabian and Pakistani investors launched a private equity fund on Monday as part of the countries' wider push to deepen two-way private sector trade and investment.

The Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, formed by the governments of both countries, said the fund's initial size is "multi-hundred million", which is expected to expand based on opportunities across sectors.

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Three-fourths of the fund will be invested in Pakistan, while the rest will be invested in Saudi Arabian projects, the council said in a statement.

The launch of the fund comes at a time when Islamabad and Riyadh are deepening longstanding ties, especially in defence, amid few signs of a breakthrough in the months-long US-Iran conflict.

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Khaleej Times

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