Dubai Future Finance Week Seals More Than 80 Partnerships To Shape Future Of Global Finance

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Future Finance Week concluded its inaugural edition with more than 80 partnerships and over 100 strategic announcements, covering artificial intelligence (AIs), digital assets, FinTech, Islamic finance and cross-border technology cooperation.

Led by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the week-long event brought together global financial institutions, regulators, technology companies and innovators, with 1,000 speakers participating across 85 side events, 13 signature forums and 16 stages.

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The partnerships aim to accelerate innovation, support the adoption of emerging technologies and strengthen Dubai's position as a leading international financial centre, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 ambition of making the emirate one of the world's top four financial centres.

Held under the theme 'Finance Reimagined: Where Innovation Meets Policy and Purpose', the inaugural edition took place under the directives and patronage of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC.

“Dubai Future Finance Week brought the full value chain of global finance together in one place, from FinTech, banking, insurance and private markets to tokenisation, Islamic finance and family wealth,” said Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority.

“The significant collaborative initiatives announced throughout the week demonstrate the vital role finance plays in advancing Dubai's economic ambitions and shaping the future of the global industry,” he added.

Japan, China partnerships strengthen financial connectivity

Among the major agreements announced was a strategic partnership between DIFC and Japan's Mizuho Financial Group to create opportunities for up to 6,000 Japanese start-ups to expand across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region through the DIFC Innovation Hub.

DIFC Innovation Hub also announced plans to establish an Islamic Finance Innovation Centre, bringing together financial institutions, regulators, Shariah scholars, standards bodies, FinTech companies and technology providers to address industry challenges and develop scalable solutions.

The centre is being established in collaboration with CRDB Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Principal Investors Group and Standard Chartered Saadiq.

In another cross-border initiative, DIFC Innovation Hub and the Arab Federation for Digital Economy (China) Limited agreed to strengthen technology and knowledge exchanges between Chinese companies, research institutions and innovators and the UAE and wider Arab innovation ecosystem, with a focus on AI and emerging technologies.

Dubai-based start-up platform Ignyte also signed several partnerships to support innovation, Web3 development and access to banking services for start-ups and entrepreneurs.