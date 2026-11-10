UAE Loyalty Market Growth Drives Demand For Expertise

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE and wider Gulf loyalty market is expanding rapidly as businesses invest more heavily in customer retention, first-party data and personalised engagement. The Middle East loyalty market is growing 15.1% year-on-year and is forecast to reach US$5.6 billion by 2030. Against this backdrop, loyalty programmes are evolving beyond traditional points and rewards into strategic tools for building direct customer relationships and delivering long-term value.

Against this backdrop, Loyalty & Reward Co, founded by Philip Shelper, has launched the Middle East edition of its industry reference book, Loyalty Programs: The Complete Guide (3rd Edition), alongside a professional loyalty management masterclass in Dubai.

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The regional launch follows the opening of the consultancy's Dubai office and coincided with Loyalty Programs: The Complete Masterclass, recently held on 4th & 5th November 2026. The book serves as the official textbook for the two-day, CPD-certified programme, with regional operations led by Krishna Mohan, Loyalty Director MENA.

As first-party customer data becomes increasingly valuable and artificial intelligence reshapes how consumers discover and purchase products, businesses are looking beyond traditional rewards to build direct customer relationships, improve retention and deliver measurable long-term value.

Written by Shelper, CEO and Founder of Loyalty & Reward Co, the third edition spans 24 chapters covering the theory, strategy and practical application of loyalty as a cross-functional business discipline.

Drawing on insights from more than 160 loyalty projects undertaken over 13 years, the book features more than 250 case studies spanning six continents. With approximately 50% more content than its predecessor, this edition addresses emerging industry developments, including AI, agentic commerce, subscriptions and loyalty return on investment (ROI).

“Every business is about to feel the impact of AI agents making decisions for their customers. The brands with a real, direct relationship will win, and that relationship is what a loyalty program builds,” said Shelper.“This edition shows how to build it effectively, and I am delighted to bring it to the MENA region.”

Loyalty & Reward Co's Dubai office serves as its regional base for the Middle East, providing businesses across the UAE and wider GCC with access to international expertise in loyalty strategy, programme design, implementation, audits, evolution, innovation and education.

“The Middle East is one of the most exciting loyalty markets in the world, and the appetite for best-practice loyalty here is enormous,” said Mohan.“Bringing the book and the Masterclass to Dubai gives loyalty professionals across the region the complete reference and the practical training to build programs that perform.”

The masterclass combines professional education with practical applications of loyalty strategy. Participants receive a complimentary copy of the book and course materials, with Certified Loyalty ExpertTM️ certification awarded upon successful completion of the programme.