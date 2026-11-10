AI Agents And The Future Of Work Innovation City

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The newest members of many teams do not attend meetings or take lunch breaks. AI agents, systems that can plan and carry out multistep tasks with little human direction, are moving from pilot projects into daily operations. Gartner expects the average Fortune 500 company to be running 150,000 of them by 2028.

The technology is ready to join the team, but are teams ready for it? Many organisations expect agents to reshape how work gets done within the next few years, while the processes and skills needed to support them are still catching up.

So what helps people and agents work well together? Here are five things worth knowing.

1. Every agent still needs a human owner

Agents can complete tasks, but responsibility stays with people. Organisations getting this right assign a named person to each agentic workflow and look at quality and accuracy, not just speed.

2. Roles change before org charts do

Agents tend to take over specific steps within a job rather than entire roles. People are increasingly needed at the points that call for judgement: handling exceptions, making decisions and checking how agents are performing.

3. Skills matter as much as software

Much of the investment in AI goes into the technology itself, yet human factors play a large part in shaping results. Critical thinking, judgement and adaptability are becoming some of the most valuable skills in an AI-enabled workplace.

4. More output means more to review

Agents can raise output quickly, and every extra piece of work still benefits from a human check. Teams with some breathing room in their schedules are better placed to spot issues early and keep quality high.

5. Trust drives adoption

People use tools they trust. Employees who feel confident in their organisation and understand how agents fit into their work are far more likely to embrace them. Clear communication about where human contribution matters, confident managers and open feedback channels all help build that trust.

Building the future of work in Ras Al Khaimah

The UAE has made AI a national priority, and businesses across the country are moving from experimenting with the technology to building around it. Ras Al Khaimah is part of that momentum.

At Innovation City , the emirate's AI-powered free zone, AI and advanced software companies are developing and scaling the kinds of tools now reshaping the workplace.

AI agents will keep joining the team. The workplaces that benefit most will be the ones where people are ready to work alongside them, and Innovation City Ras Al Khaimah is proud to be helping shape that future.