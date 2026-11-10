Padma Lakshmi Celebrates Mother's Return From Hospital, New Show This Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) India-born supermodel and television personality Padma Lakshmi said this year's Diwali celebrations were special as her mother returned home from the hospital after several months and was gradually getting back to being herself. The festivities also marked several milestones, including the success of her seventh book and the creation of a new show.

Padma took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. In the first image she is seen posing with her daughter Krishna and the other featured the her mother.

“We did a pared down and low key Divali this year with a much smaller number of family and friends. But there was still so much to celebrate including mama Lakshmi coming home from the hospital after months - and I'm glad to report she is back to being (mostly) herself,” Padma wrote in the caption.

Padma also spoke about her daughter Krishna's new endeavour.

“We also celebrated successful work projects for me like my 7th book and creating the new show for cbs, a as well as a new endeavor for Krishna (more on that later!), and of course that light prevailed over darkness with the midterm results. Here's hoping Divali keeps ushering in peace and light for all,” she wrote in the caption.

Born in India, Lakshmi immigrated to the United States as a child. She became a model before embarking on a career on television. She has written five books. She rose to prominence by hosting Top Chef.

Lakshmi is the creator, host, and executive producer of the docuseries Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi. She has received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. At age 36, she was diagnosed with endometriosis, which she has had since early adolescence. In 2022, Padma was honored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York's Great Immigrant Award.