ADIPEC Technical Excellence Awards 2026 Honour 14 Winners For Engineering Excellence And Measurable Industry Impact
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|Category
|WINNER
|1
|AI and Digital Transformation
|Nader Gerges ADNOC
|2
|Exploration and Geoscience
|Haitham Al Shukairi Occidental of Oman
|3
|Advanced Drilling, Completions and Well Delivery
|Mohamad Ahmad ADNOC Onshore
|4
|Energy Addition and Sustainable Solutions
|Carlos Arrias SLB
|5
|Integrated Field Development
|Akshaya Kumar Pradhan Kuwait Oil Company
|6
|Health, Safety and Environment
|Alexander Nezich Shell
|7
|Marine Operations and Logistics
|Namo Gogana NMDC Energy
|8
|Project and Operational Excellence
|Winyou Rinnanont PTTEP
|9
|People Development and Diversity
|Aulia Carolina SLB
|10
|Unconventional Resource Development
|Ahmed Abd El Aziz ADNOC Onshore
|11
|Downstream Excellence and Innovation
|Mark Batt-Rawden Envorem
|12
|Young Professional Award This category celebrates the emerging talent making a significant impact early in their careers
|Daniel Holloway RAK Gas
|13
|Resilience Award The Resilience Awards category recognizes the contributions that have helped overcome operational challenges and thrive under pressure
|Abhijith Suboyin ADNOC Logistics and Services
|14
|Rising Star Award, Academia Recognizes the next generation of innovators shaping the future of energy
|Saad Challiwala Texas A&M University at Qatar
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