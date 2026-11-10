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ADIPEC Technical Excellence Awards 2026 Honour 14 Winners For Engineering Excellence And Measurable Industry Impact


Date: 2026-11-10 01:15:34

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ADIPEC has announced the winners of the 2026 ADIPEC Technical Excellence Awards. The ceremony took place on 4 November at The Exchange Theatre, ADNEC, as part of the ADIPEC 2026 Technical Conferences programme. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Awards recognise outstanding technical contributions that demonstrate excellence in research quality, innovation and measurable industry impact. Winners were selected through a structured, merit-based evaluation process from submissions across the Technical Conference, organised by SPE, and the Downstream Technical Conference.

Aligned with ADIPEC 2026's focus on strengthening energy systems, the Awards spotlight engineering excellence, practical insight and scalable solutions that turn technical expertise into real-world progress.

Haitham Al Jenaibi, ADIPEC 2026 Technical Conference Chair, said:“As energy systems grow more complex, technical excellence is what turns ambition into delivery. This year's winners show how rigorous engineering, applied innovation and collaboration across the value chain are improving performance and reliability today. I congratulate every winner, and the emerging researchers whose work points to the future of our industry.”

This year's finalists and winners are:
# Category WINNER
1 AI and Digital Transformation Nader Gerges ADNOC
2 Exploration and Geoscience Haitham Al Shukairi Occidental of Oman
3 Advanced Drilling, Completions and Well Delivery Mohamad Ahmad ADNOC Onshore
4 Energy Addition and Sustainable Solutions Carlos Arrias SLB
5 Integrated Field Development Akshaya Kumar Pradhan Kuwait Oil Company
6 Health, Safety and Environment Alexander Nezich Shell
7 Marine Operations and Logistics Namo Gogana NMDC Energy
8 Project and Operational Excellence Winyou Rinnanont PTTEP
9 People Development and Diversity Aulia Carolina SLB
10 Unconventional Resource Development Ahmed Abd El Aziz ADNOC Onshore
11 Downstream Excellence and Innovation Mark Batt-Rawden Envorem
12 Young Professional Award This category celebrates the emerging talent making a significant impact early in their careers Daniel Holloway RAK Gas
13 Resilience Award The Resilience Awards category recognizes the contributions that have helped overcome operational challenges and thrive under pressure Abhijith Suboyin ADNOC Logistics and Services
14 Rising Star Award, Academia Recognizes the next generation of innovators shaping the future of energy Saad Challiwala Texas A&M University at Qatar

The Awards aim to uphold the highest standards of technical excellence, support the development of emerging researchers and students, and recognise work that makes a meaningful impact on industry and community.

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