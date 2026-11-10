ELL Properties Receives Top Seller Award From Sharjah-Based Alef Group

Published: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 12:09 PM

ELL Properties LLC has received a Top Seller Award from Alef Group, recognising the brokerage's sales performance and contribution to promoting the developer's residential communities in Sharjah.

Founded in 2013 by the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Alef Group is a Sharjah-based real estate developer known for creating integrated lifestyle communities. Its developments include Al Mamsha, Hayyan, Olfah and Linar, combining residential spaces with greenery, retail and leisure facilities.

ELL Properties is a Dubai-based real estate brokerage specialising in off-plan and ready-to-move properties. Led by Founder and CEO Sai Syam, the company helps homebuyers and investors explore opportunities across the UAE, with an emphasis on clear property information and personalised guidance.

The recognition marks a milestone for ELL Properties and its team, reflecting their sales efforts, client relationships and collaboration with Alef Group.

ELL Properties expressed its appreciation to Alef Group for the recognition and thanked its clients and team members for their continued trust and support. The company remains focused on helping buyers make informed property decisions and strengthening its developer partnerships across the UAE.