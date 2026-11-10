Jiu-Jitsu Legend Renzo Gracie Takes Equity Stake In UJITSU, Joins As Global Ambassador

Published: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 3:46 PM

Renzo Gracie, a 7th-degree coral belt and two-time ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club) world champion, has taken an equity stake in UJITSU, the UAE-founded technology company building a global digital platform for Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and has joined the company as a global ambassador and strategic partner. The agreement goes beyond a traditional ambassador role. As a shareholder in a platform with tens of thousands of users worldwide and more than 38,000 academies on its map, Gracie will support UJITSU's international growth, help strengthen its relationships with academies and instructors, and work to develop partnerships across the jiu-jitsu world.

The partnership was marked on November 8 with a signing ceremony at the UJITSU × Renzo Gracie Seminar & Open Mat, held at 321 Sports on Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi. More than 250 practitioners of all belt levels attended the free community event, where the ceremony was followed by a seminar led by Gracie and an open mat.

For Gracie, the partnership extends a career spent competing, teaching and building academies into the digital space. He brings the perspective of an athlete, an instructor and an academy owner to a platform built for those people, and his shares give him a direct interest in how it grows. At UJITSU, he joins a roster of ambassadors that includes João Miyao, a multiple-time IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) world champion; Gabrieli Pessanha, a multiple-time IBJJF world champion and Grand Slam winner in gi and no-gi; and Daniel "220v" Poncio, a four-time Abu Dhabi World Pro champion.

Rather than announcing the partnership at a private corporate gathering, UJITSU chose to mark it at an open event for the people it serves. Practitioners learned directly from Gracie during the seminar, then trained together at the open mat.

The day reflected UJITSU's broader ambition to connect athletes, academies and the wider jiu-jitsu community through both physical events and digital technology.

"I've spent my life in jiu-jitsu, and I've seen how much the sport has grown," said Gracie. "But no matter how big it gets, everything still starts with the people: the academies, the instructors and the students who come to train every day.

"What I like about UJITSU is that it uses technology to bring those people closer together. I want to help build something that works for both the athletes and the academies, not just put my name on it. Abu Dhabi has been a second home to me for a long time, so it felt right to do this here, on the mats, in front of the community."

Gracie's connection to Abu Dhabi dates back to 1998, when he took gold at the first ADCC World Championship, held in the capital. He won his second ADCC world title there in 2000, and he has taught there for many years. On January 18, 2023, Rickson Gracie presented him with his 7th-degree coral belt there.

Gracie's ties to the UAE also reach beyond the capital. His international network of affiliated academies includes Renzo Gracie Dubai, which opened in 2023 as the first Renzo Gracie academy in the country.

"Renzo has spent decades developing athletes, building academies and creating relationships across jiu-jitsu globally," said Merdan Gurbanov, founder of UJITSU. "Having him with us, with a stake in our success, sends a clear message: UJITSU is built by the jiu-jitsu community, for the jiu-jitsu community.

"We didn't build UJITSU to be just another app. We built a home for the jiu-jitsu world. Your belts, your training history, your progress: they belong to you, and they go with you from academy to academy, country to country. When your coach confirms a promotion, it is verified on the platform, so the belt you earned is part of a verified record. Whether you are a white belt looking for your first class or an academy owner growing a team, it is all in one place. With Renzo beside us, we want to bring it to every mat in the world."

That vision runs through the UJITSU app , available on the App Store and Google Play, bringing athletes, coaches and academies together on one platform.

For athletes, it is a training companion and a passport. They can log sessions, set goals and track progress, find classes, open mats and sparring partners wherever they are, and follow upcoming events. Coach-confirmed belt promotions are verified on the athlete's UJITSU profile, building a record of their progress.

For academies, management tools are free to start and cover member management, class schedules, bookings, QR check-ins, attendance, payment records and analytics. Academy profiles with reviews help prospective students find them.

For the community, a shared feed and a knowledge base with articles and news keep everyone connected beyond the mat.

Around the world, UJITSU already has athletes in the United Kingdom, Poland, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, the United States and Brazil, among other countries. With more than 38,000 academies on its map and 12 languages, including Arabic, practitioners can find a place to train wherever they travel.

The partnership also creates opportunities to bring Gracie's teaching philosophy and experience to a wider international audience. Areas under discussion include educational content, seminars and community initiatives, with the aim of supporting instructors, increasing the visibility of academies and inspiring the next generation of practitioners.

The two sides are also exploring ways to extend UJITSU's work with academies and instructors internationally, with Gracie's support. Further details will be announced as plans are confirmed.

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