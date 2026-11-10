Dubai International Baja: Al-Helei Leads UAE Celebrations With World Title

Mansour Al-Helei dedicated his FIA World Baja Cup SSV crown to the UAE after his triumphant campaign in the Dubai International Baja, the iconic event which once again drew some of the world's best drivers and riders.

Al-Helei jumped from third position to first in the standings for a memorable world title on home soil.

What made the victory truly special for Al-Helei was the support of his compatriot Khalid Al Kendi, who was in the co-driver's seat of the Can-Am Maverick R.

He adopted a cautious approach to finish fifth in Dubai, which was enough for him to clinch the world title on home soil.

“For me, since I was a child, I have always dreamed of being a world champion, and today I am,” Al-Helei said.

“And I'm happy to do it with an Emirati navigator, full UAE flag and to showcase UAE potential with the limited resources we have. We made it. I'm very happy. And proud for sure."

Al-Helei then revealed the challenges he had to overcome to become a world champion.

“The stage was full of drama. My engine was overheating for exactly 180km. So I was driving very slowly, but I wanted to bring it to the finish," he said.

"I feel very excited, very honoured. I would love to dedicate this win to my main sponsor and my only sponsor, Team Liwa, who believed in me. And for the first time, we are the only Emiratis who have won the world championship. So I'm very proud of it.”

Meanwhile, Mitchel van den Brink of the Netherlands and Britain's Alex McInnes won the FIA and FIM World Cup titles on the dunes.

Van den Brink finished second behind Nasser Al-Attiyah in Dubai to win the overall title, while the Qatari legend celebrated his fourth Dubai Baja victory since 2016.

McInnes produced a dominant performance in the motorcycle category to clinch both the Dubai International Baja and the FIM World Baja Cup titles.

“I opened the whole stage today and I wanted to push, to show the speed, and I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“I think you can't go slow when you have a bike this loud. The guys did an amazing job. It looks great. And yeah, some people got overtaken by a pink bike.”

Khalifa Al-Bastaki of the UAE took top honours in the quad category.

Mahir Badri, CEO of the Emirates Motorsport Organization (EMSO), hailed the resounding success of the event.

“This year's Dubai International Baja has been a tremendous success, and we are proud to have welcomed some of the world's finest drivers and riders for another memorable edition of this historic event," Badri said.

"The competition has been exceptional, but what makes this rally truly special is the opportunity to showcase the beauty and diversity of the UAE, and particularly Dubai, to competitors, teams and audiences around the world.

“From the green surroundings of Mushrif Park to the spectacular dunes of Al Qudra and the vibrant setting of Dubai Festival City, each location has brought something unique to the event. These places remind us that the Dubai International Baja is about much more than motorsport. It is also about bringing people together, celebrating our landscapes and sharing the spirit and hospitality of the UAE with the world."

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