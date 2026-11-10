Dh4 Trillion In UAE Projects Underway As Government Pushes For Faster Growth

More than Dh4 trillion worth of vital projects are currently underway across the UAE, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, has said. The government is stepping up efforts to accelerate development, strengthen the economy and reinforce the country's position on the global stage.

Speaking at the opening of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026, Al Gergawi said the country was pressing ahead with its development agenda, with government teams across various authorities and entities working to deliver faster results.

He said the UAE's approach was not to rest on its achievements but to build on them, with the country's leadership continuing to push for progress across sectors.

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“Our teams across all authorities and entities consistently demonstrate exceptional spirit and enthusiasm, in accordance with the expectations we have set for our society. Their efforts have delivered positive results, contributing to boosting our solid and resilient economy across all sectors.

“Work on vital projects continues, with projects worth more than Dh4 trillion now under way in the UAE. Our message to the world is clear: our nation keeps moving forward.”

Al Gergawi made the remarks at the annual gathering, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Emphasising the need to maintain momentum, Al Gergawi said the country's progress depended on a collective commitment to achieving more, even in the face of challenges.

He said the government was expected to respond to setbacks with greater determination and faster execution, rather than allowing them to slow down national priorities.

“In the UAE, we do not settle on achievements. We redouble the efforts and deliver faster results. If anyone tries to set us back a year, we work harder to move forward by 20.”

He also pointed to the shared responsibility among residents, institutions and government entities in protecting the country's achievements, highlighting public trust, social cohesion and coexistence as important elements of the UAE's development model.

“People across the UAE share a sense of historic responsibility to safeguard the nation's achievements. Public trust in the government, the social cohesion and coexistence, and the discipline across communities, institutions and schools are all factors that set the UAE apart.”

Al Gergawi said the country's ambitions extended beyond economic growth, with the leadership seeking to establish the UAE as a global benchmark across government, society and national development.

“People grow with the responsibilities they carry, and governments grow with the responsibilities they bear towards the nation, society and future generations.”

The UAE Government Annual Meetings serve as a platform for senior officials to review government performance, assess national priorities and discuss the country's next phase of development.

This year's edition brings together 500 of the UAE's most senior officials, with the focus on strengthening society, building economic resilience, improving government services and speeding up decision-making.

Al Gergawi said the discussions would be guided by the vision set out by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with an emphasis on translating national ambitions into tangible outcomes for the country and its people.

“In this year's Annual Meetings, which bring together 500 of the UAE's most senior officials, we have one mission, as set out by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: to build a stronger society and a more resilient economy, make swifter decisions and deliver better services.”

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