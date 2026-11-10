Mosque Construction Permits In Dubai To Be Issued Within 5 Days

Construction of mosques in Dubai has been made easier with a new fast-track process launched by Dubai Municipality and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD).

Through this process, construction permits will be issued within a maximum of five days. The initiative also aims to make more efficient use of buildings by simplifying construction requirements and ensuring that essential needs of mosques are accommodated.

Under the initiative, maintenance works that do not involve specialised structural modifications will be exempt from construction permit requirements, subject to applicable regulations.

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To accelerate project delivery, Dubai Municipality will also coordinate with IACAD to review preliminary mosque designs and assess technical requirements at an early stage.

The initiative further includes assessing land availability in areas experiencing high numbers of worshippers, enabling IACAD to identify opportunities to expand mosque capacity and respond to community needs.

Dubai Municipality will also provide landscaping support within mosque premises, ensuring that these improvements complement the surrounding roads and public spaces and contribute to a cohesive urban environment.

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